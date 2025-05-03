Kremlin says it wants a definitive Ukrainian response to Putin's offer of a three-day ceasefire

World News
03-05-2025 | 08:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says it wants a definitive Ukrainian response to Putin&#39;s offer of a three-day ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin says it wants a definitive Ukrainian response to Putin's offer of a three-day ceasefire

The Kremlin said on Saturday it wanted what it called a "definitive" response from Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer of a three-day ceasefire to coincide with World War Two victory commemorations this month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky already appears to have ruled out such a ceasefire, saying he is only ready to agree if the ceasefire will last at least 30 days, an idea Putin has said needs a lot of work before it can become a reality.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin's three-day offer was a test to assess Kyiv's readiness to search for a peaceful settlement to end the war.

Putin on Monday declared the three-day ceasefire to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War Two.



Reuters

World News

Kremlin

Ukraine

Response

Putin Offer

Ceasefire

Russia

LBCI Next
Left-leaning PM Albanese claims victory in Australian general election
Zelensky says Trump 'began to see things a little differently' after Vatican
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-09

Kremlin refuses to confirm or deny reports of a conversation between Putin and Trump

LBCI
World News
2025-04-28

Putin orders surprise three-day ceasefire in May

LBCI
World News
2025-02-19

Ukraine calls Putin's claims of new offensive from Kursk region a 'lie'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israel army says 'world is a better place' on day of Nasrallah funeral

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:40

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi region, no tsunami potential—Geophysics Agency

LBCI
World News
08:23

Left-leaning PM Albanese claims victory in Australian general election

LBCI
World News
04:55

Zelensky says Trump 'began to see things a little differently' after Vatican

LBCI
World News
14:23

'No indications of attack' after car drives into crowd in German city: Police

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-01

Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports

LBCI
World News
08:18

Kremlin says it wants a definitive Ukrainian response to Putin's offer of a three-day ceasefire

LBCI
World News
08:23

Left-leaning PM Albanese claims victory in Australian general election

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Hamas under scrutiny in Lebanon — will the state take control?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Breaking: Lebanon's Cabinet approves judiciary independence law

LBCI
Middle East News
11:22

Jumblatt holds meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Former PSP leader Walid Jumblatt on his way to Damascus for meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa: LBCI reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Lebanon expresses solidarity with Syria amid Israeli strikes, PM Salam says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel’s airstrikes in Syria: Protecting Druze or expanding territory?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Syria caught between Israeli airstrikes and US demands amid escalating internal unrest

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More