Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

A large number of residents from Baalbek and nearby villages and towns fled to the city of Deir Al-Ahmar on Wednesday following Israel's army evacuation warning.



Upon evacuating, many displaced families arrived in Deir Al-Ahmar. Some individuals had to stay inside Tuk Tuk vehicles, as they remained stranded, still waiting for relief and shelter.



When speaking to an LBCI correspondent, a woman recounted, "We arrived around 1 p.m. after receiving the evacuation warning. We left everything behind, coming here in just our pajamas […] we escaped."



When asked about sleeping arrangements, she said, "No one has contacted us, and we haven't received any blankets or food."