Khamenei says Trump sought to 'minimize' impact of Iran attack on US base in Qatar

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump had sought to "minimize" the impact of Iran's retaliatory strikes on a U.S. base in Qatar.



Trump "tried... to pretend that nothing had happened, when a major event had occurred," Khamenei said in a televised speech on state TV of Iran's attack on Monday on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar -- the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East.



Khamenei said the attack "caused damage," while Trump has shrugged it off as "very weak." No casualties were reported at the base.





AFP