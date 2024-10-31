News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli strike kills Lebanese Army soldier in Aamriyeh, Naqoura
Lebanon News
2024-10-31 | 06:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli strike kills Lebanese Army soldier in Aamriyeh, Naqoura
A Lebanese Army soldier
was killed
when his motorcycle
was targeted
by an Israeli strike on Thursday on the Aamriyeh road in Naqoura.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Army
Soldier
Israel
Strike
Next
Israeli airstrike kills paramedic in Zefta, injures two; total death toll of medics reaches 173: Health Ministry
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
War death toll in Gaza at 43,204 since start of war: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
War death toll in Gaza at 43,204 since start of war: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
09:25
Hezbollah attack kills five in northern Israel as US envoy pushes truce
Lebanon News
09:25
Hezbollah attack kills five in northern Israel as US envoy pushes truce
0
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Paula Yacoubian: Hezbollah has faced unprecedented losses in the ongoing war
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Paula Yacoubian: Hezbollah has faced unprecedented losses in the ongoing war
0
Lebanon News
09:00
PM Mikati condemns Israeli threats as war crimes, awaits ceasefire discussions
Lebanon News
09:00
PM Mikati condemns Israeli threats as war crimes, awaits ceasefire discussions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:25
Hezbollah attack kills five in northern Israel as US envoy pushes truce
Lebanon News
09:25
Hezbollah attack kills five in northern Israel as US envoy pushes truce
0
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Paula Yacoubian: Hezbollah has faced unprecedented losses in the ongoing war
Lebanon News
09:14
MP Paula Yacoubian: Hezbollah has faced unprecedented losses in the ongoing war
0
Lebanon News
09:00
PM Mikati condemns Israeli threats as war crimes, awaits ceasefire discussions
Lebanon News
09:00
PM Mikati condemns Israeli threats as war crimes, awaits ceasefire discussions
0
Lebanon News
08:27
Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon's political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers
Lebanon News
08:27
Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon's political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:27
Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon's political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers
Lebanon News
08:27
Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon's political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers
0
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:46
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Jamous area, Al Kafaat in Baabda District
Lebanon News
04:46
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Jamous area, Al Kafaat in Baabda District
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:02
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
12:02
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
11:59
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:43
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
Middle East News
15:43
Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft
2
Lebanon News
02:52
Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector
Lebanon News
02:52
Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector
3
Lebanon News
04:35
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
04:35
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages
4
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris
5
World News
15:52
White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status
World News
15:52
White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status
6
Lebanon News
10:39
Video captures moment Baalbek attacked by Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
10:39
Video captures moment Baalbek attacked by Israeli airstrike
7
Lebanon News
11:29
Hezbollah hits Israeli soldiers in Khiam, forces jet from Zahrani skies
Lebanon News
11:29
Hezbollah hits Israeli soldiers in Khiam, forces jet from Zahrani skies
8
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More