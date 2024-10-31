Intense Israeli strikes hit Nabatieh in South Lebanon after Israel's evacuation order

2024-10-31 | 17:43
Intense Israeli strikes hit Nabatieh in South Lebanon after Israel&#39;s evacuation order
Intense Israeli strikes hit Nabatieh in South Lebanon after Israel's evacuation order

Violent Israeli airstrikes started to hit Nabatieh in South Lebanon late Thursday night following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on X.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Strikes

Nabatieh

South Lebanon

Israel

Evacuation

Order

