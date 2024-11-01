Lebanon’s Nasser Yassin meets UN human rights chief to discuss humanitarian crisis, Israeli violations

Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 10:36
High views
Lebanon's Nasser Yassin meets UN human rights chief to discuss humanitarian crisis, Israeli violations
Lebanon’s Nasser Yassin meets UN human rights chief to discuss humanitarian crisis, Israeli violations

Lebanon's Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, held a meeting Friday in Geneva with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and his deputy Nada Al-Nashif, with the participation of Lebanon’s ambassador to Geneva, Salim Baddoura.

They addressed the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon and the grave human rights situation resulting from the severe violations committed by the Israeli army against international humanitarian law and human rights standards.

They also addressed the necessity of sending a mission to investigate and document these violations in the coming weeks.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nasser Yassin

Geneva

United Nations

Volker Türk

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, causing extensive damage: NNA
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Download now the LBCI mobile app
