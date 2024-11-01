Lebanon says at least ten killed in Israeli strikes in east

Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 11:17
Lebanon says at least ten killed in Israeli strikes in east
Lebanon says at least ten killed in Israeli strikes in east

Lebanon's health ministry said ten people had been killed in an initial toll for Israeli strikes in the country's east on Friday, most of them in a single village.

"Ten martyrs and 26 wounded in a preliminary toll for today's Israeli enemy strikes on the Baalbek-Hermel region," the ministry said, adding eight were killed in the village of Amhaz. 

Israel had not issued evacuation calls for Lebanon's east on Friday.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strikes

Baalbek

Hermel

