The "Media Focal Center" director Salem Zahran told LBCI: "Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri has not abandoned efforts; he has simply paused them during the current U.S. presidential term."



He added: "Speaker Berri has every right to be concerned that Lebanon might become another Gaza."



He added, "The conflict is complex and driven by multiple factors, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's motivations related to the U.S. elections, Israeli public opinion that supports him, and battlefield conditions, where the military establishment has not yet raised the alarm. The final factor is Iran."



Zahran also noted that UNIFIL's presence reinforces Resolution 1701 and that Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa has communicated with UNIFIL, ensuring that there is no friction between Hezbollah and the peacekeeping force.