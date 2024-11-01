News
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
The "Media Focal Center" director Salem Zahran told LBCI: "Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri has not abandoned efforts; he has simply paused them during the current U.S. presidential term."
He added: "Speaker Berri has every right to be concerned that Lebanon might become another Gaza."
He added, "The conflict is complex and driven by multiple factors, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's motivations related to the U.S. elections, Israeli public opinion that supports him, and battlefield conditions, where the military establishment has not yet raised the alarm. The final factor is Iran."
Zahran also noted that UNIFIL's presence reinforces Resolution 1701 and that Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa has communicated with UNIFIL, ensuring that there is no friction between Hezbollah and the peacekeeping force.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Salem Zahran
US
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran
Hezbollah
UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
11:06
UN faces severe funding shortfall for Lebanon aid, with only 17% of appeal met
Lebanon News
11:06
UN faces severe funding shortfall for Lebanon aid, with only 17% of appeal met
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-31
Hochstein's ceasefire mission: Lebanon awaits answers as ceasefire proposal moves through diplomatic channels
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-31
Hochstein's ceasefire mission: Lebanon awaits answers as ceasefire proposal moves through diplomatic channels
0
Lebanon News
10:17
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place
Lebanon News
10:17
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken
