Hezbollah claims drone strike on Israel's Palmachim base near Tel Aviv

Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 06:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah claims drone strike on Israel&#39;s Palmachim base near Tel Aviv
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah claims drone strike on Israel's Palmachim base near Tel Aviv

Hezbollah announced Saturday that it launched a drone attack on an Israeli airbase south of Tel Aviv, claiming the strike successfully hit its targets. 

The group said it deployed a squadron of attack drones against the Palmachim airbase, which reportedly houses a military research center and radar systems for Israel’s Arrow missile defense.

It added that the drones struck specific targets within the base with precision.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Military

Airbase

Palmachim

Israel

Tel Aviv

LBCI Next
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on military base in northern Israel
Israeli army warns residents against traveling South as conflict continues
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-30

Hezbollah says fired rockets at military camp near Israel's Tel Aviv

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Hezbollah claims missile strike on Israeli military base near Tel Aviv

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-07

Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military base near Tel Aviv

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Hezbollah says targeted Israeli airbase near Tel Aviv

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Hezbollah claims rocket attack on military base in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli army warns residents against traveling South as conflict continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Israeli army claims killings of key Hezbollah commanders in Tyre, South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:03

Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:41

US truce efforts on Lebanon fail ahead of elections, diplomatic sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
04:09

11 wounded in Israel after rockets launched from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:05

Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:53

No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US

LBCI
World News
16:03

Trump affirms the need to end the conflict in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More