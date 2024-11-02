Hezbollah claims rocket attack on military base in northern Israel

Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 06:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on military base in northern Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on military base in northern Israel

Hezbollah announced it targeted the Zovolon military industries base, located north of Haifa, with a barrage of rockets on Saturday.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Israel

Military

Zovolon

Rocket

LBCI Next
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Hezbollah claims drone strike on Israel's Palmachim base near Tel Aviv
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Saudi Arabia continues aid distribution efforts for displaced families in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
09:58

UN summit closes without agreement on funding roadmap to rescue nature

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Saudi Arabia continues aid distribution efforts for displaced families in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Georgia's role in shaping the next US presidency: Will Arab and Lebanese voters tip the scale for Trump or Harris?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:05

Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:57

On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:05

Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:53

No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More