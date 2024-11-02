Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

Four Lebanese security sources confirmed to LBCI the kidnapping of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, northern Lebanon.



Reports suggest that the abductors may have been an Israeli force.

It is worth noting that the abduction occurred on Friday night.



LBCI has learned that the individual identified as "I.A." has been staying in an apartment in Batroun for one month to pursue his studies at the Maritime Sciences and Technology Institute located in Batroun.



He would attend a course to become a captain, which he had attended a few years ago.



Local residents reported that a 'force' accompanied by 'civilians' stormed his apartment and abducted him, saying that the force responded to them in Lebanese Arabic when they spoke to them. The force claimed that they were arresting the individual based on drug charges.



However, in an interview with LBCI, the Public Works and Transport Minister Ali Hamie revealed that the individual's name is Imad Amhaz, a student who is a sea captain. He required consecutive courses as he lived 100 miles from the Maritime Sciences and Technology Institute.



"Security services are working to determine the details of the kidnapping in Batroun, and UNIFIL is monitoring the Lebanese coast," the minister added.



The Israeli newspaper Maariv cited the Israeli army confirming the kidnapping and claiming that "Israeli forces arrested a Hezbollah official deep inside Lebanese territory."