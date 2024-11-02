News
Israeli airstrike on Galerie Semaan in Beirut's suburbs kills one person, injures 15: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 11:24
Israeli airstrike on Galerie Semaan in Beirut's suburbs kills one person, injures 15: Health Ministry
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry issued a statement confirming the final toll from the recent Israeli airstrike on Galerie Semaan in Hadath, Beirut's southern suburbs, saying that the attack killed one person and injured 15 others.
Six of the wounded people required hospitalization for treatment.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Airstrike
Galerie Semaan
Hadath
Beirut
Suburbs
Kill
Health
Ministry
