Hamie tells LBCI: Repairs underway on Akkar bridge targeted by Israeli strike

Lebanon's caretaker Public Works Minister Ali Hamie, announced that the bridge linking the towns of Kfar Toun and Akroum in the Akkar district, which was targeted on Saturday, has been repaired.



He explained that the Israeli airstrike destabilized some rocks, and teams are working to clear them.



Hamie stated that the bridge is expected to be accessible by the afternoon.



Speaking to LBCI, he added that work on the Masnaa road—an official state road—is being coordinated with security and relevant authorities.



Once security support is in place, the Ministry of Public Works is ready to begin repairs.



The minister also noted that caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is reaching out diplomatically to secure Lebanon's land and sea crossings from further Israeli attacks.