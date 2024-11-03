Baalbek hospital director reassures residents after Israeli airstrike near facility

Dr. Abbas Shoker, the director of Baalbek Governmental Hospital, made a statement in front of the hospital just minutes after an Israeli airstrike targeted a café and restaurant just tens of meters away in the Ras el-Ain area.



He said, “I want to reassure our people in Baalbek-Hermel that the damage to the hospital is minor. Within 24 hours, the shattered glass will be replaced, and our operations will not be disrupted. We assure you that we are fully prepared.”