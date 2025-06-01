Qatar, Egypt say will intensify efforts to resume Gaza truce talks

01-06-2025 | 12:34



Qatar and Egypt announced on Sunday plans to step up efforts to restart truce negotiations in Gaza, where hopes for a ceasefire are fading amid the lack of agreement between Israel and Hamas on a U.S. proposal.

"Qatar and Egypt, in coordination with the United States, emphasize the importance of intensifying efforts to overcome the obstacles facing the negotiations," the two mediators said in a joint statement.

AFP
 
