Trump says trade deal reached with Vietnam without giving details
World News
02-07-2025 | 11:35
Trump says trade deal reached with Vietnam without giving details
On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had struck a trade deal with Vietnam as the July 9 deadline for imposing steeper tariffs approaches.
"I just made a Trade Deal with Vietnam. Details to follow!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Vietnam
Trade Deal
Tariffs
Next
Turkish authorities detain 109 in Izmir as part of corruption probe, Anadolu news says
Putin to Macron: Iran has 'right' to develop 'peaceful' nuclear program: Kremlin
Previous
