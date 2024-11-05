Russian Emergency Ministry plane delivers 19 tons of medical aid to Beirut

Lebanon News
2024-11-05 | 05:11
High views
Russian Emergency Ministry plane delivers 19 tons of medical aid to Beirut
0min
Russian Emergency Ministry plane delivers 19 tons of medical aid to Beirut

A Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations plane carrying around 20 tons of medical aid arrived on Tuesday morning at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The Russian ministry stated, "Following instructions from President Vladimir Putin and under the direction of Emergency Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov, an Il-76 aircraft transported over 19 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, including medicines and essential supplies."

Oleg Demirov, head of the consular section at the Russian Embassy in Beirut, noted that on its return to Russia, the plane evacuated a group of Russian citizens affected by the recent Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.
 

