The Israeli army claimed on Wednesday that it attacked "Hezbollah targets" in Beirut's southern suburbs.



Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on X: "Warplanes, guided by precise intelligence, targeted Hezbollah command centers, weapon storage facilities, and military infrastructure" in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



He noted that prior to the airstrikes, "multiple measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians, including issuing prior warnings, using precision-guided munitions, and employing reconnaissance methods."