Hezbollah launches first aerial attacks on Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv and Haifa

Hezbollah announced late Wednesday night that it conducted its first aerial attacks on two Israeli military bases: the Belo Base near Tel Aviv and the Haifa Naval Base in Haifa Bay.



According to the statement, the Belo Base, affiliated with the Israeli Army’s 98th Paratrooper Reserve Brigade, was targeted in a new escalation near Tel Aviv.



Additionally, the group reported an attack on the Haifa Naval Base, home to a fleet of missile boats and submarines of the Israeli Navy.