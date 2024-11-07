News
NATO chief hopes to tackle North Korea-Russia threat with Trump
Lebanon News
2024-11-07 | 05:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
NATO chief hopes to tackle North Korea-Russia threat with Trump
NATO chief Mark Rutte said Thursday he aimed to work jointly with returning U.S. leader Donald Trump in confronting the "dangerous new developments" linked to North Korea's entry into the Russian war on Ukraine.
"I look forward to sit down with Donald Trump to discuss how we can face these threats collectively," Rutte told reporters at a European leaders' meeting in Budapest, warning that Moscow's delivery of weapons technology to Pyongyang posed "a threat not only to the European part of NATO but also to the U.S. mainland."
AFP
Lebanon News
United States
Donald Trump
NATO
Russia
North Korea
Threat
War
