Dozens of Lebanese MPs demand UN protection of heritage sites from Israeli attacks

More than 100 Lebanese MPs issued an appeal on Thursday to the United Nations, demanding the preservation of heritage sites in areas heavily bombed by Israel.



"During the devastating war on Lebanon, Israel has caused grave human rights violations and atrocities," said a letter addressed to UNESCO's chief, demanding "the protection of Lebanon's historic sites in Baalbek, Tyre, Sidon, and other invaluable landmarks currently at risk due to the escalation of the atrocities."





AFP