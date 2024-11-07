News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dozens of Lebanese MPs demand UN protection of heritage sites from Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-11-07 | 09:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Dozens of Lebanese MPs demand UN protection of heritage sites from Israeli attacks
More than 100 Lebanese MPs issued an appeal on Thursday to the United Nations, demanding the preservation of heritage sites in areas heavily bombed by Israel.
"During the devastating war on Lebanon, Israel has caused grave human rights violations and atrocities," said a letter addressed to UNESCO's chief, demanding "the protection of Lebanon's historic sites in Baalbek, Tyre, Sidon, and other invaluable landmarks currently at risk due to the escalation of the atrocities."
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanese
MP
UN
Protection
Heritage
Sites
Israel
Attacks
Next
Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)
Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Lebanese Foreign Ministry files complaint with UNSC over recent Israeli attacks on media personnel
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Lebanese Foreign Ministry files complaint with UNSC over recent Israeli attacks on media personnel
0
Lebanon News
04:44
MP Najat Aoun appeals to UNESCO to protect Lebanon's world heritage sites
Lebanon News
04:44
MP Najat Aoun appeals to UNESCO to protect Lebanon's world heritage sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-01
Berri, UNIFIL chief discuss Israeli attacks on peacekeepers and Resolution 1701 implementation
Lebanon News
2024-11-01
Berri, UNIFIL chief discuss Israeli attacks on peacekeepers and Resolution 1701 implementation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-23
Khiam's significance: Why are Israeli forces ramping up attacks on this Lebanese border town?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-23
Khiam's significance: Why are Israeli forces ramping up attacks on this Lebanese border town?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:02
UNESCO says to consider 'enhanced protection' of Lebanon cultural sites
Lebanon News
11:02
UNESCO says to consider 'enhanced protection' of Lebanon cultural sites
0
Middle East News
10:02
UAE delivers aid to Lebanese who fled to Syria
Middle East News
10:02
UAE delivers aid to Lebanese who fled to Syria
0
Lebanon News
09:16
Israeli strikes cause extensive damage to Tebnine hospital, cluster bomb used in Wadi al Khanazir, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:16
Israeli strikes cause extensive damage to Tebnine hospital, cluster bomb used in Wadi al Khanazir, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:09
UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured
Lebanon News
09:09
UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Reuters: UAE government considers building second nuclear power plant
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Reuters: UAE government considers building second nuclear power plant
0
World News
2024-09-13
Taliban: 14 killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan attack
World News
2024-09-13
Taliban: 14 killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan attack
0
Lebanon News
05:37
PM Mikati oversees signing of MoU with UNDP on foreign aid coordination
Lebanon News
05:37
PM Mikati oversees signing of MoU with UNDP on foreign aid coordination
0
World News
12:23
Israel's Netanyahu calls Trump, discusses Iran threat: PM office
World News
12:23
Israel's Netanyahu calls Trump, discusses Iran threat: PM office
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:17
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
08:17
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
01:36
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
01:36
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
18:20
Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
18:20
Intense Israeli airstrikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
16:36
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:36
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Ouzai, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
00:16
Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)
Lebanon News
00:16
Israeli airstrike hits near Beirut's airport runway (Video)
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
5
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah launches first aerial attacks on Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv and Haifa
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah launches first aerial attacks on Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv and Haifa
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks
8
Lebanon News
02:45
Vehicle targeted on Jamhour Road, Baabda District (Video)
Lebanon News
02:45
Vehicle targeted on Jamhour Road, Baabda District (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More