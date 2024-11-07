News
Lebanese Health Ministry allocates emergency funding to expand services at Deir Al-Ahmar Hospital
Lebanon News
2024-11-07 | 11:48
Lebanese Health Ministry allocates emergency funding to expand services at Deir Al-Ahmar Hospital
The Lebanese Public Health Ministry announced an exceptional funding allocation for Al-Mahabba Hospital in Deir al-Ahmar, managed by the Maronite Archdiocese of Deir Al-Ahmar.
In response to urgent health needs, the ministry has dedicated 7 billion Lebanese lira for November and December to expand healthcare services at the facility.
A contract has been signed between the ministry and the hospital to broaden its range of services, previously limited to primary medical care. The new funding will enable Al-Mahabba Hospital to offer inpatient care, maternity services, and surgical procedures, meeting the healthcare needs of local residents and displaced individuals in the region.
Starting in 2025, Al-Mahabba Hospital will be added to the list of hospitals with annual funding allocations from the Public Health Ministry.
This initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure across Lebanon and ensuring essential health services are accessible to all, especially in challenging times.
