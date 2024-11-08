Hezbollah targets strategic Israeli naval base near Haifa with rocket salvo

Lebanon News
2024-11-08 | 02:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah targets strategic Israeli naval base near Haifa with rocket salvo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah targets strategic Israeli naval base near Haifa with rocket salvo

Hezbollah announced on Friday that it had targeted Israel's Stella Maris naval base, a key strategic site for maritime monitoring and surveillance along the northern coast, northwest of Haifa. 

The group reported launching a precise rocket salvo at the facility.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Target

Rockets

Israel

Haifa

Naval Base

LBCI Next
Hezbollah targets Ramat David airbase near Haifa, Israel, with rocket salvo
Rockets fired from Lebanon toward Nahariya and Western Galilee, Israeli Channel 12 reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Hezbollah targets Ramat David airbase near Haifa, Israel, with rocket salvo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in Haifa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Hezbollah announces rocket attack on Israeli naval base of Stella Maris near Haifa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-27

Hezbollah says fired rockets at military base north of Israel's Haifa

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Lebanon state media says Israel blows up houses in three border villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Hezbollah targets Israeli Forces gathering and military bulldozer near South Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Red Cross and UNIFIL resume search for four missing persons in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon, after finding 17 killed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Mikati requests Iranian chargé d'affaires be summoned over Qalibaf's statements

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-30

Iran says missile production unaffected by Israeli attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Netanyahu to hold off on major moves in Lebanon and Gaza until Trump inauguration: Financial Times

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Airport balance: Hezbollah missile near Ben Gurion Airport prompts Israeli strike near Beirut's Airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Conflicting Israeli stances: Will Israel's ground operation in Lebanon end soon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

UNIFIL statement: Convoy attacked by drone in Sidon, five peacekeepers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Vehicle targeted by an Israeli strike near Awali checkpoint at northern entrance to Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Lebanese Army: Israeli strike near Sidon checkpoint injures Lebanese soldiers and UNIFIL personnel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More