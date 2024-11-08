In a statement, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that two of Israel's army excavators and a bulldozer destroyed part of a fence and a concrete structure in a position in Ras Naqoura on Thursday.



The statement, posted on Friday, affirmed that the Israeli military denied "any activity was taking place inside the UNIFIL position."



The peacekeeping force noted that the Israeli army's "deliberate and direct destruction of clearly identifiable UNIFIL property is a flagrant violation of international law and Resolution 1701."



It further urged: "We again remind the Israeli army and all actors of their obligation to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel and property and respect the inviolability of U.N. premises at all times."



In the statement, UNIFIL indicated that since September 30, Israel's army repeatedly pressed that peacekeepers leave their positions near the Blue Line “for their safety.”



"Yesterday’s incident, like seven other similar incidents, is not a matter of peacekeepers getting caught in the crossfire, but of deliberate and direct actions by the Israeli army."



The peacekeeping force also expressed concern over "the destruction and removal this week of two of the blue barrels that mark the U.N.-delineated line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel [the Blue Line]. Peacekeepers directly observed the Israeli army removing one of them."



"Despite the unacceptable pressures being exerted on the mission through various channels, peacekeepers will continue to undertake our mandated monitoring and reporting tasks under Resolution 1701," it confirmed.