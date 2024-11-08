Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings

Lebanon News
2024-11-08 | 15:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel strikes Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings

Late Friday, Israel launched multiple airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after issuing fresh evacuation warnings, intensifying tensions as residents were urged to leave.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes targeted the Hadath area near the Lebanese University, with additional strikes hitting Borj El Brajneh.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Israel

Attack

Strike

LBCI Next
Hezbollah targets Israeli Forces gathering and military bulldozer near South Lebanon border
Red Cross and UNIFIL resume search for four missing persons in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon, after finding 17 killed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut’s southern suburbs as attacks continue across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Multiple airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel escalates attacks across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-06

Lebanon reports eight Israeli airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

South Lebanon sees intensified airstrikes as Israel continues attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

Israel's army claims airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
17:30

Israeli military claims interception of drone coming from Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-14

Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-10-15

US committed to monitoring situation in Beirut amid reduced Israeli strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-01

Urgent humanitarian aid: Lebanon requests $425.7 million amid war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-02

The swing state of Nevada's role in the US elections: Close polls reflect high stakes for Harris and Trump

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Israel's army claims strikes on Hezbollah intelligence, command centers in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:27

Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:50

Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:31

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More