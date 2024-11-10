Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

The Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in Almat in the Jbeil District killed approximately 21 people, including children.



Search and rescue operations are still underway.



The homeowner's brother told LBCI, "The displaced included children and women, and we have a distant family connection with them. We offered them the house as a refuge from the war without charging rent. Everything was normal, and I don't know why they were targeted."



He added, "We will continue to help anyone in need without scrutinizing their backgrounds. To see a child reduced to pieces under the rubble is barbaric."