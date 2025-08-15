Army Commander inspects blast site in Tyre, vows continued duty amid Israeli attacks

Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal inspected the site of the weapons and ammunition depot explosion in Wadi Zebqin – Tyre, examining the blast damage and reviewing the circumstances of the incident.



He then visited the headquarters of the 5th Infantry Brigade in Biyyadah, where he offered condolences for the brigade’s fallen soldiers, stressing that the army has no choice but to continue fulfilling its duty amid repeated Israeli attacks, as defending the nation is a sacred mission worthy of all sacrifices.



Later, General Haykal extended condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers in the towns of Debaal – Tyre, Al-Baisariyah – Sidon, and the Chouaifat – Amroussieh area, praising their sacrifices and dedication to duty, and affirming that the army’s leadership will remain loyal to them and their families.