Lebanon arrests employee for accepting bribes, several others detained in registration office crackdown

Lebanon’s Ministry of Interior and Municipalities announced that as part of ongoing reforms to combat corruption in the vehicle registration department, an employee identified as A.M. was placed under surveillance after reports he was accepting bribes to overlook violations during vehicle inspections.



In coordination with the Internal Security Forces’ Information Branch, A.M. was caught in the act and arrested.



During questioning, he admitted to the charges and to collaborating with another employee, D.H., including selling sale certificates to transaction intermediaries and inspecting vehicles without their presence at the department.



Authorities also arrested employee D.H. and intermediaries B.D., M.A., and J.D., with efforts ongoing to detain other individuals involved under judicial supervision.



The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to fighting corruption and promoting transparency and accountability across its departments and agencies to protect citizens’ rights.