PM Mikati arrives in Riyadh to lead Lebanon’s delegation to Arab-Islamic Summit

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in Riyadh to lead Lebanon’s delegation to the Arab-Islamic summit hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday.



Upon his arrival on Sunday at King Khalid International Airport, Mikati was welcomed by the Deputy Emir of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Emir of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari, and Lebanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fawzi Kabbara.



The Lebanese delegation to the summit includes Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and Minister of Agriculture Abbas Al Haj Hassan.