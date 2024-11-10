Hezbollah launches first missile strike on Israel's Avital outpost in occupied Golan Heights

Lebanon News
2024-11-10 | 10:36
High views
Hezbollah launches first missile strike on Israel's Avital outpost in occupied Golan Heights
0min
Hezbollah launches first missile strike on Israel's Avital outpost in occupied Golan Heights

In a statement, Hezbollah announced Sunday its first missile attack on the Avital site, an Israeli reconnaissance center for technical and electronic surveillance, located in the occupied Golan Heights with a salvo of missiles.

