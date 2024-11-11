Lebanese Prime Minister meets Iraqi counterpart: Iraq fully supports Lebanon

During the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh focused on the ongoing war in Gaza and Lebanon, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati to review the latest developments and explore international and regional efforts to halt the escalating violence and prevent further conflict in the Middle East.



Al Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's full support for Lebanon and its people, emphasizing Iraq's commitment to upholding Lebanon's sovereignty during this critical period of conflict. He expressed Iraq's continued support through relief supplies and aid to bolster the Lebanese people's resilience amid the current hostilities.



Prime Minister Mikati expressed gratitude for Iraq's moral stance and ongoing support for Lebanon. He highlighted the urgent need for intensified Arab and Islamic cooperation to end the hostilities in both Lebanon and Gaza.