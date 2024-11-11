Lebanon says seven killed in Israeli strike on Saksakiyeh in the south

Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike on the southern town of Saksakiyeh killed at least seven people on Monday, with state media reporting women and children among the dead.



The ministry said that an "Israeli enemy strike on Saksakiyeh... killed seven people and injured seven others in an initial toll", with Lebanon's official National News Agency saying the attack "targeted a house" and killed "mostly women and children," adding that rescuers were searching for missing people under the rubble.



AFP