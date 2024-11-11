News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports Israeli strikes kill 3,243 and injure 14,134
Lebanon News
2024-11-11 | 12:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports Israeli strikes kill 3,243 and injure 14,134
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry released its daily report on casualties and impacts of the ongoing Israeli assault on Lebanon.
According to the report, Israeli airstrikes on Sunday, November 10, 2024, killed 54 people and injured 56 others.
The total toll since the beginning of the war now stands at 3,243 killed and 14,134 wounded.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Health
Ministry
Israeli
Strikes
Kill
Injure
Next
Lebanese sources deny receiving draft agreement, Al-Akhbar reports
Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Health Ministry reports 19 killed and 108 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on October 26, total death toll 2,672
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Health Ministry reports 19 killed and 108 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on October 26, total death toll 2,672
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
23 killed and 93 injured in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon on Saturday: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
23 killed and 93 injured in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon on Saturday: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrikes kill 105, injure 359 in Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrikes kill 105, injure 359 in Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports 182 killed, 727 injured in ongoing Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports 182 killed, 727 injured in ongoing Israeli strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
Middle East News
13:25
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Firas Abiad tells LBCI: Nearly 240,000 displaced individuals in shelters, no medication shortages
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Firas Abiad tells LBCI: Nearly 240,000 displaced individuals in shelters, no medication shortages
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Lebanon crisis: 570,000 cross into Syria, airstrike toll mounts, and displacement centers fill - Report
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Lebanon crisis: 570,000 cross into Syria, airstrike toll mounts, and displacement centers fill - Report
0
Lebanon News
04:32
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:32
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army calls on South Lebanon residents to immediately evacuate
2
Lebanon News
04:32
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:32
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
3
Middle East News
06:55
Saudi Crown Prince calls for end to Israeli occupation, emphasizes Lebanon's sovereignty at Arab-Islamic summit
Middle East News
06:55
Saudi Crown Prince calls for end to Israeli occupation, emphasizes Lebanon's sovereignty at Arab-Islamic summit
4
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:05
Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
01:00
Lebanese sources deny receiving draft agreement, Al-Akhbar reports
Lebanon News
01:00
Lebanese sources deny receiving draft agreement, Al-Akhbar reports
6
Lebanon News
02:21
Israeli attacks leave massive destruction in Odaisseh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:21
Israeli attacks leave massive destruction in Odaisseh, South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
03:48
20% drop in reserve soldiers appearing for duty in Gaza and Lebanon, Yedioth Ahronoth reports
Middle East News
03:48
20% drop in reserve soldiers appearing for duty in Gaza and Lebanon, Yedioth Ahronoth reports
8
Lebanon News
05:13
Israel says 'certain progress' on Lebanon ceasefire
Lebanon News
05:13
Israel says 'certain progress' on Lebanon ceasefire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More