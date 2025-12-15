Pope urges end to anti-Semitic violence after Sydney attack

Pope Leo XIV offered his prayers Monday for the victims of the attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach that left 15 people dead, and called for an end to anti-Semitic violence.



"Today I wish to entrust to the Lord the victims of yesterday's terrorist massacre in Sydney against the Jewish community. Enough of these forms of anti-Semitic violence -- we must eliminate the hatred in our hearts," he said during an audience at the Vatican.



AFP



