Pope urges end to anti-Semitic violence after Sydney attack
World News
15-12-2025 | 07:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope urges end to anti-Semitic violence after Sydney attack
Pope Leo XIV offered his prayers Monday for the victims of the attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach that left 15 people dead, and called for an end to anti-Semitic violence.
"Today I wish to entrust to the Lord the victims of yesterday's terrorist massacre in Sydney against the Jewish community. Enough of these forms of anti-Semitic violence -- we must eliminate the hatred in our hearts," he said during an audience at the Vatican.
AFP
World News
Vatican
Pope Leo XIV
Attack
Sydney
Bondi Beach
Next
EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil
Australia to toughen gun laws as it mourns deadly Bondi attack
Previous
