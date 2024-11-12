Saudi Crown Prince meets PM Mikati at Arab-Islamic summit to discuss Israeli aggression and bilateral relations

2024-11-12 | 04:33
Saudi Crown Prince meets PM Mikati at Arab-Islamic summit to discuss Israeli aggression and bilateral relations
Saudi Crown Prince meets PM Mikati at Arab-Islamic summit to discuss Israeli aggression and bilateral relations

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the venue of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the current situation in Lebanon, the Israeli aggression against the country, and the bilateral relations between the two nations.

