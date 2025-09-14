PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation

14-09-2025 | 02:41
PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation
PM Salam marks anniversary of Bachir Gemayel’s assassination, calls for truth and reconciliation

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam wrote on X: “More than four decades have passed since the assassination of President Bachir Gemayel … and his slogan remains: Lebanon, 10,452 square kilometers.”

He added: “Political assassinations are the antithesis of the freedom and democracy we aspire to. Lebanon can only heal from its wounded past through truth and reconciliation that put an end to denial and political violence.”
 

