Lebanese Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib received a call from his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares, to discuss the current situation in Lebanon and the outcomes of the recent Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh held on November 11, 2024.



During the conversation, Minister Bou Habib expressed appreciation for Spain's strong support for Lebanon and Arab causes and reiterated the importance of achieving a ceasefire and demarcating borders between Lebanon and Israel as a step toward peace and stability.



Spanish Foreign Minister Albares reaffirmed Spain's commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and support for the Lebanese Armed Forces. He also offered Spain's readiness to provide training for Lebanese troops and assist in rebuilding infrastructure damaged by the Israeli attacks.



Furthermore, Albares expressed Spain's concern regarding repeated Israeli strikes on international forces in Lebanon.



They emphasized his country's dedication to maintaining its contingent within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), highlighting Spain's belief in the importance of peacekeeping efforts in southern Lebanon.



On the humanitarian front, Albares announced that Spain will provide an additional €500,000 in humanitarian aid to Lebanon to help address urgent needs arising from the ongoing war.



Additionally, Minister Bou Habib met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to discuss the escalation in Israeli hostilities and ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire and ensure the full and parallel implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.