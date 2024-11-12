Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority says 36th division expands ground operations toward second-line villages in South Lebanon

2024-11-12 | 10:41
Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority says 36th division expands ground operations toward second-line villages in South Lebanon
Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority says 36th division expands ground operations toward second-line villages in South Lebanon

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reported that the Israeli army's 36th division has begun to intensify its ground operations by advancing toward new areas along the second line of villages in South Lebanon. 

This comes after the new Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, said there will be no ceasefire in Lebanon until war objectives are met.

Simultaneously, Israel's Chief of Staff approved on Sunday the expansion of the army's ground operation in South Lebanon.

