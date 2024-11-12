News
Hezbollah reports over 1,000 rocket strikes, 100+ Israeli deaths: Statement details operations
Lebanon News
2024-11-12 | 16:35
Hezbollah reports over 1,000 rocket strikes, 100+ Israeli deaths: Statement details operations
Hezbollah's operations room released a statement on Tuesday detailing the ongoing developments, stating that the group's fighters are actively confronting Israel's aggression in Lebanon, causing heavy losses in both personnel and equipment for Israeli forces, including officers and soldiers.
The statement highlighted that, as a result of intense and focused strikes by the resistance, Israeli forces have withdrawn from most towns they initially advanced into, retreating behind the border.
It added that since the launch of its "Khaybar" operations, Hezbollah has reportedly carried out 70 operations targeting 33 strategic sites, with some strikes reaching as far as 145 km south of Tel Aviv.
The statement noted that the resistance's air force conducted 22 operations as part of its "Khaybar" operations, deploying over 60 specialized drones with a reach extending up to 145 km into Tel Aviv's southern suburbs.
According to the statement, Hezbollah rocket forces have continued to target Israeli military positions and bases along the southern border and within strategic sites deep in occupied Palestine.
The group reportedly deployed various missiles, including precision-guided missiles being used for the first time.
Since Sept. 17, 2024, the total number of rocket operations has exceeded 1,020, with 125 operations conducted in the past week alone.
Additionally, since the start of Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood," the group's air force claimed to have conducted over 315 operations, deploying more than 1,000 drones of various sizes and capabilities.
Based on Hezbollah's monitoring, the statement noted that since Israel initiated its ground operations in southern Lebanon, Israeli forces' losses have included over 100 killed and 1,000 wounded among Israeli officers and soldiers; the destruction of 43 Merkava tanks, and eight military bulldozers, among others; and the downing of four "Hermes 450" drones and two "Hermes 900" drones.
The statement added that this tally does not account for Israeli losses at bases, military sites, and within settlements and occupied cities.
Hezbollah's operations room concluded its statement with a reaffirmation of its strategic stance, claiming that the Israeli army's decision to move into the second phase of its ground operations in southern Lebanon will "face inevitable defeat, resulting in further losses and failures, with resistance fighters remaining vigilant."
The group asserted it has implemented defensive measures for a prolonged battle to prevent Israeli forces from achieving its objectives and to defend Lebanon's sovereignty and dignity.
According to the statement, "resistance fronts" are well-prepared with personnel and equipment across all military specialties for such a confrontation.
The statement challenged Israel's claims of control over border villages, noting that Hezbollah fighters have, in recent days, launched multiple rocket strikes from the border into the "occupied territory," engaging in direct combat beyond the lines of deployment.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
Rocket
Attacks
Hezbollah says intercepted Israeli drone over Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Saudi Crown Prince meets PM Mikati at Arab-Islamic summit to discuss Israeli aggression and bilateral relations
Related Articles
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
Middle East News
2024-11-09
Hezbollah targets Israeli military sites in Galilee and Haifa with rocket attacks
Middle East News
Middle East News
2024-11-04
Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon
Middle East News
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Hezbollah announces attacks on Israeli soldiers in South Lebanon and Israel
Lebanon News
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
18:19
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
17:41
Israel's military issues new evacuation warning for residents of Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
17:26
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
16:53
Israeli brigade commander claims many tasks in southern Lebanon remain unfinished
Lebanon News
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
0
Lebanon News
14:20
Updated toll: Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's Joun kills 12, injures eight, health ministry reports
Lebanon News
World News
17:18
US President-elect Trump chooses real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff as Mideast envoy
World News
Middle East News
00:20
Arab and Muslim leaders say Israel must withdraw from occupied territories before 'comprehensive' peace
Middle East News
Lebanon News
17:41
Israel's military issues new evacuation warning for residents of Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
Videos
0
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
Most read
1
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation notice to South Lebanon residents
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
13:27
US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
16:46
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
18:19
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
17:26
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
