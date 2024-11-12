Hezbollah reports over 1,000 rocket strikes, 100+ Israeli deaths: Statement details operations

Hezbollah's operations room released a statement on Tuesday detailing the ongoing developments, stating that the group's fighters are actively confronting Israel's aggression in Lebanon, causing heavy losses in both personnel and equipment for Israeli forces, including officers and soldiers.



The statement highlighted that, as a result of intense and focused strikes by the resistance, Israeli forces have withdrawn from most towns they initially advanced into, retreating behind the border.



It added that since the launch of its "Khaybar" operations, Hezbollah has reportedly carried out 70 operations targeting 33 strategic sites, with some strikes reaching as far as 145 km south of Tel Aviv.



The statement noted that the resistance's air force conducted 22 operations as part of its "Khaybar" operations, deploying over 60 specialized drones with a reach extending up to 145 km into Tel Aviv's southern suburbs.



According to the statement, Hezbollah rocket forces have continued to target Israeli military positions and bases along the southern border and within strategic sites deep in occupied Palestine.



The group reportedly deployed various missiles, including precision-guided missiles being used for the first time.



Since Sept. 17, 2024, the total number of rocket operations has exceeded 1,020, with 125 operations conducted in the past week alone.



Additionally, since the start of Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood," the group's air force claimed to have conducted over 315 operations, deploying more than 1,000 drones of various sizes and capabilities.



Based on Hezbollah's monitoring, the statement noted that since Israel initiated its ground operations in southern Lebanon, Israeli forces' losses have included over 100 killed and 1,000 wounded among Israeli officers and soldiers; the destruction of 43 Merkava tanks, and eight military bulldozers, among others; and the downing of four "Hermes 450" drones and two "Hermes 900" drones.



The statement added that this tally does not account for Israeli losses at bases, military sites, and within settlements and occupied cities.



Hezbollah's operations room concluded its statement with a reaffirmation of its strategic stance, claiming that the Israeli army's decision to move into the second phase of its ground operations in southern Lebanon will "face inevitable defeat, resulting in further losses and failures, with resistance fighters remaining vigilant."



The group asserted it has implemented defensive measures for a prolonged battle to prevent Israeli forces from achieving its objectives and to defend Lebanon's sovereignty and dignity.



According to the statement, "resistance fronts" are well-prepared with personnel and equipment across all military specialties for such a confrontation.



The statement challenged Israel's claims of control over border villages, noting that Hezbollah fighters have, in recent days, launched multiple rocket strikes from the border into the "occupied territory," engaging in direct combat beyond the lines of deployment.