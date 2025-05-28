France, Indonesia call for progress on Israeli-Palestinian 'mutual recognition': Statement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-05-2025 | 04:11
High views
France, Indonesia call for progress on Israeli-Palestinian 'mutual recognition': Statement
France, Indonesia call for progress on Israeli-Palestinian 'mutual recognition': Statement

France and Indonesia on Wednesday called for progress on "mutual recognition" between Israel and the Palestinians at an international conference meant to resurrect the idea of a two-state solution next month as French President Emmanuel Macron visited Jakarta.

"The conference should... restore a political prospect of a peaceful settlement of this conflict, which should allow for an irreversible path towards the realization of a Palestinian State, (and) mutual recognition between Israel and Palestine," the nations said in a joint statement. France will co-chair the conference.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

France

Indonesia

Recognition

Italy demands Israel strikes stop, blasts expulsions of Gazans
Around 47 injured in Gaza aid distribution rush: UN
