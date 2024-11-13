EU announces €15 million aid package for Lebanese Armed Forces

The European Union has approved a €15 million assistance package for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) under the European Peace Facility (EPF), marking the second bilateral support measure for Lebanon's military forces.



The funding is intended to enhance the operational capacities of the LAF, specifically targeting improvements in military medical operations, engineering, and logistics.



This support underscores the EU's dedication to strengthening its partnership with Lebanon amidst an increasingly volatile regional security environment.



In the latest European Council conclusions, adopted on April 18, 2024, the EU emphasized its commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The Council also reiterated its support for Lebanese state institutions, particularly the LAF, as key pillars of regional stability.