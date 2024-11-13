Renewed airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs amid Israeli evacuation warnings

As Israel ramped up its assault on Lebanon’s capital over the past two days, airstrikes resumed Wednesday evening on Beirut’s southern suburbs.



Earlier, an Israeli army spokesperson issued evacuation warnings to residents of Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh.

After the strike, Lebanon's official National News Agency confirmed that Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike near the Borj El Brajneh area.



Another strike also targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs just minutes after the initial hit.

The agency further reported that Israel launched additional airstrikes in the area, also targeting the Haret Hreik neighborhood.