News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Renewed airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs amid Israeli evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
2024-11-13 | 14:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Renewed airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs amid Israeli evacuation warnings
As Israel ramped up its assault on Lebanon’s capital over the past two days, airstrikes resumed Wednesday evening on Beirut’s southern suburbs.
Earlier, an Israeli army spokesperson issued evacuation warnings to residents of Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh.
After the strike, Lebanon's official National News Agency confirmed that Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike near the Borj El Brajneh area.
Another strike also targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs just minutes after the initial hit.
The agency further reported that Israel launched additional airstrikes in the area, also targeting the Haret Hreik neighborhood.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Strikes
Beirut
Next
Israeli airstrike on Aramoun, Aley District, kills eight, several injured
Disagreement over timing of Lebanese Army deployment south of Litani River in negotiations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-06
Lebanon reports eight Israeli airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-11-06
Lebanon reports eight Israeli airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Lebanon media says six buildings leveled in Israel strikes on Beirut suburb of Laylaki
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Lebanon media says six buildings leveled in Israel strikes on Beirut suburb of Laylaki
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Lebanon's state media says at least ten Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Lebanon's state media says at least ten Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Lebanon's state media reports 13 Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)
Lebanon News
2024-10-21
Lebanon's state media reports 13 Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:32
Israel claims to hit Hezbollah’s smuggling routes in latest strike on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
15:32
Israel claims to hit Hezbollah’s smuggling routes in latest strike on Syrian-Lebanese border
0
Lebanon News
13:28
Sheikh Naim Qassem calls Hezbollah fighters 'the strength against tyranny' in latest letter
Lebanon News
13:28
Sheikh Naim Qassem calls Hezbollah fighters 'the strength against tyranny' in latest letter
0
Lebanon News
13:18
Hezbollah says fired ballistic missiles at Israel army HQ
Lebanon News
13:18
Hezbollah says fired ballistic missiles at Israel army HQ
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel escalates ground operations in Lebanon, seeking to 'reshape' Hezbollah's power balance
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel escalates ground operations in Lebanon, seeking to 'reshape' Hezbollah's power balance
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike
0
Middle East News
15:32
Israel claims to hit Hezbollah’s smuggling routes in latest strike on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
15:32
Israel claims to hit Hezbollah’s smuggling routes in latest strike on Syrian-Lebanese border
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Israeli army intercepts two drones after sirens in central region
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Israeli army intercepts two drones after sirens in central region
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:49
Israel's army claims new airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
08:49
Israel's army claims new airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Spokesperson
3
Lebanon News
18:19
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
18:19
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
12:47
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
12:47
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
16:46
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:46
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
14:01
Renewed airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs amid Israeli evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
14:01
Renewed airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs amid Israeli evacuation warnings
7
Lebanon News
03:55
Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:55
Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
08:04
Seven Israeli soldiers killed in building collapse in South Lebanon village, Israeli media reports: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
08:04
Seven Israeli soldiers killed in building collapse in South Lebanon village, Israeli media reports: Al Jazeera
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More