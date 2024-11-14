Israeli airstrikes continue to hit Beirut's southern suburbs, one targets Mrayjeh

Lebanon News
2024-11-14 | 05:59
High views
LBCI
Israeli airstrikes continue to hit Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs, one targets Mrayjeh
0min
Israeli airstrikes continue to hit Beirut's southern suburbs, one targets Mrayjeh

Following the evacuation warnings, Israeli airstrikes have continued to target areas in Beirut's southern suburbs, with one of the strikes hitting Mrayjeh.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

Beirut Southern Suburbs

Mrayjeh

