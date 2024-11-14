The Ministry of Public Health launched the national vaccination campaign against polio, measles, rubella, and mumps, in collaboration with UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and partners from the Lebanese Society of Pediatricians in Beirut and the North and civil society organizations.



This campaign, which was launched at the Farah Al-Ataa Association, a center that is hosting displaced people in Karantina, Beirut, is essential in protecting children from infectious and rapidly spreading diseases, especially after the displacement of over 1.2 million people, leading to overcrowding in hospitality centers, amid the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon.



A specialized health team from the Ministry of Public Health's Primary Health Care Directorate will visit hospitality centers across Lebanon to provide necessary vaccinations against polio, measles, rubella, and mumps to all children between the ages of zero and ten, starting Thursday and continuing through the end of the current year.



The campaign's first phase will focus on children in hospitality centers, followed by a second phase that will target children in various areas throughout Lebanon.