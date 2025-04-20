Israeli military releases details in review of Gaza aid worker killings

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-04-2025 | 09:35
High views
Israeli military releases details in review of Gaza aid worker killings
Israeli military releases details in review of Gaza aid worker killings

The Israeli military on Sunday released details from their review of the killing of 15 emergency workers in Gaza last month, which said there had been "several professional failures, breaches of orders, and a failure to fully report the incident."

The 15 paramedics and emergency responders were shot dead on March 23 and buried in a shallow grave where their bodies were found a week later by officials from the United Nations and the Palestinian Red Crescent.



