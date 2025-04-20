News
Israeli military releases details in review of Gaza aid worker killings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-04-2025 | 09:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military releases details in review of Gaza aid worker killings
The Israeli military on Sunday released details from their review of the killing of 15 emergency workers in Gaza last month, which said there had been "several professional failures, breaches of orders, and a failure to fully report the incident."
The 15 paramedics and emergency responders were shot dead on March 23 and buried in a shallow grave where their bodies were found a week later by officials from the United Nations and the Palestinian Red Crescent.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Military
Details
Gaza
Aid
Worker
Killings
Hamas armed wing releases video showing hostage alive
Previous
