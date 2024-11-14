Initial toll from Israeli strike on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek results in three killed

2024-11-14 | 09:16
Initial toll from Israeli strike on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek results in three killed
0min
Initial toll from Israeli strike on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek results in three killed

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that an initial toll from an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek on Thursday resulted in three people killed and 12 others wounded. 

Human remains were also retrieved from the site, with efforts underway to verify their identities.

