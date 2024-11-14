Nearly 100,000 homes damaged in year of Hezbollah-Israel fighting in Lebanon: World Bank

2024-11-14 | 09:28
Nearly 100,000 homes damaged in year of Hezbollah-Israel fighting in Lebanon: World Bank
Nearly 100,000 homes damaged in year of Hezbollah-Israel fighting in Lebanon: World Bank

More than a year of clashes that escalated into war in September have cost Lebanon more than $5 billion in economic losses and damaged nearly 100,000 housing units, the World Bank said Thursday.

The World Bank report provided estimates for damage between October 8, 2023, and October 27, 2024, saying "the conflict has caused $5.1 billion in economic losses" and that it "damaged an estimated 99,209 housing units" -- mainly in Lebanon's war-torn south.


AFP

