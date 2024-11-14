Lebanese Army redeployment in south crucial to war solution: UN peacekeeping chief

The U.N. peacekeeping chief whose force monitors Lebanon's south said redeploying Lebanese troops there is crucial for any solution to more than a year of Hezbollah-Israel clashes that escalated into war in September.



"The redeployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces is an absolutely central element to any durable settlement," Under Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix told reporters during a briefing in Beirut.





AFP