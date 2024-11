Israel’s army claims attack on Hezbollah’s Radwan Force command centers in Lebanon’s Nabatieh

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, shared video footage on the platform "X" and wrote: "Israeli army troops from the 36th, 91st, and 146th Divisions continue combat operations in southern Lebanon.”



He claimed: “Over the past 24 hours, forces have discovered Hezbollah combat equipment, rocket launchers, and short-range missiles directed at the Galilee region, in addition to rifles and other combat gear.”



He further added that the 91st Division forces have also destroyed Hezbollah's underground infrastructure.



Adraee noted, "In targeted strikes yesterday [Thursday] in the Nabatieh area, warplanes struck military buildings and command centers belonging to the Radwan Force, including a military building used by Hezbollah's Badr Unit to advance plans against Israel's Home Front and army forces.”



He alleged that “Hezbollah systematically occupies civilian areas throughout Lebanon to carry out attacks, placing its leaders and operatives within civilian zones, risking the lives of Lebanon's residents.”



He also stated, "In the past few hours, the air force has attacked over 120 targets in Lebanon, including weapon depots, headquarters, sabotage cells, and multiple rocket launch platforms, some of which were used to launch rockets toward the Haifa and Upper Galilee regions."