New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
2024-11-15 | 07:52
High views
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
0min
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs

After striking Beirut's southern suburbs earlier Friday, Israel launched another attack on the Hadath area, sending plumes of smoke billowing from the site.
 
Another airstrike soon followed the initial attack as Israel intensified its offensive.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

Beirut

